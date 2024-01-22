In the recent episode of the series “The Curse” that airs on Paramount+ with Showtime, the story takes a new turn with the episode titled “Self-Exclusion”. The marriage of the Seigel couple begins to fall apart, with Whitney reaching out to Cara once again. However, Whitney fails to see that Cara simply does not like her.

Cara sees Whitney as a poseur and a wealthy girl who lives off her parents’ money, who happen to be slumlords. Whitney believes they are friends, and maybe they could be on television – especially since Whitney essentially bribes her with money from her aforementioned parents. However, Whitney is so desperate to become real friends that she opens up to her about her unhappiness in her marriage.

Term Explanations

Poseur: A person who pretends to be something they are not, often to gain social acceptance or appreciation.

Slumlord: A property owner who exploits their tenants, often through excessive rents or poor maintenance of the property.