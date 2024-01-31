The Dark Side of TikTok: Uncovering the Shocking Murder Case

In a shocking new documentary, ITV explores a crime that went viral on TikTok. The popular social media platform, with over 900 million users worldwide, has become a breeding ground for true crime stories. The three-part series focuses on “murder cases that became viral” on TikTok, shedding light on the dark side of the rapidly growing digital phenomenon.

The first episode delves into the case of Mahek Bukhari, a TikTok star from the United Kingdom who is currently serving time in prison for the staged murder of her mother’s 21-year-old lover. The case initially made headlines two years ago when Mahek and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, were arrested for the double murder of Saqib Hussain and his friend, Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin.

Before the grisly killings, Mahek had gained social media fame. With over 120,000 followers on TikTok, 45,000 on Instagram, and nearly 4,000 subscribers on YouTube, her short and entertaining videos on fashion and beauty attracted a significant audience. Among the lifestyle content, she often posted TikToks dancing with her mother Ansreen at their family home.

However, their seemingly loving relationship would prove to be much more sinister than anyone could have imagined. During the trial, it was revealed that the couple’s encounter was part of a malicious plan orchestrated Mahek and Ansreen. Saqib Hussain had allegedly spent £3,000 trying to win over Ansreen during their relationship, and he planned to meet with the Bukharis to demand repayment. Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin had agreed to drive his friend to the arranged meeting at a Tesco parking lot, where Mahek, Ansreen, and six others (including Mahek’s TikTok followers) were waiting to launch an attack. The two men hesitated and began to drive away without exiting their Skoda Fabia, but they were pursued a Seat Leon and an Audi TT, eventually crashing off the road.

In a chilling distress call minutes after the abandoned meeting, Saqib Hussain can be heard saying, “They rammed the back of the car really fast. They’re trying to run us off the road. Please, I’m begging for your help. I feel like I’m going to die, I feel like I’m going to die.”

After a three-month trial, Mahek was sentenced to life imprisonment alongside Ansreen, who received a minimum term of 26 years and 9 months for the merciless murder. During the sentencing, Judge Timothy Spencer KC described Mahek’s social media influence as having made her “completely self-centered, with a completely inflated sense of entitlement and no apparent appreciation of the impact you have on others, oblivious to the harm you cause.”

