Showtime Sports, one of the most important players in the world of boxing and combat sports, has announced that it will cease operations the end of 2023. This decision marks the end of an era for the network, which has been a prominent figure in the industry since its inception in 1986. The President and CEO of Paramount, Chris McCarthy, stated that Showtime will no longer produce sports programs and will instead focus on creating more scripted series.

Throughout its history, Showtime Sports has presented 750 live boxing events and 2,000 fights. The first boxing card was broadcasted on March 10, 1986, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. While the network became known for its boxing coverage, it also aired Bellator MMA. Showtime emerged as one of the major contenders in the boxing world, competing for subscribers and viewership alongside HBO. One of its notable accomplishments was signing former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to an exclusive broadcasting agreement, securing him away from HBO.

However, this decision does not reflect the quality of work carried out the Showtime Sports team and its collaborators. Rather, it is a reflection of the evolving world and shifting priorities of content. The announcement comes at a time when Bellator is surrounded instability, with persistent rumors of its potential sale. Paramount, the parent company of Showtime, is the primary owner of Bellator, but the company has been seeking potential buyers for several months.

Showtime Sports will continue with the events already on its program and fulfill its obligations until the end of the year. This decision marks the end of an era for Showtime Sports, which has showcased some of the sport’s most iconic names, including Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Manny Pacquiao, throughout its 37-year history.

