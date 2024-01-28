The Fascinating Story of a Family Named After Video Game Characters

In a world where naming children after video game, anime, or TV show characters seems like an odd choice, one TikToker’s family is breaking the mold with their unique names. Meet the Tekken family, who have named themselves after characters from the popular video game franchise.

Normally, I would find it quite strange to name your child “Albus” just because you’re a fan of Dumbledore or “Daenerys” because you were obsessed with Game of Thrones in the 2010s. However, parents with a creative streak will do as they please, and I have no control over how they choose to shape their children’s lives. And this Tekken family is the first time I genuinely believe that giving your kids names from video game characters is a fantastic move.

The content creator on TikTok, @ninaeyu, had a Tekken-loving father who was deeply immersed in the game and often participated in tournaments. Nina grew up watching her father play and developed a fondness for Tekken, considering it one of her favorites. But Tekken has been a part of her life from the beginning. When Nina was born, she was named Nina Williams, after one of the game’s characters. And so, the pattern continued. When her younger brother was born, a year her senior, he was named Jin, after the character Jin Kazama from Tekken. The same happened with her youngest brother, who was named Hwoarang, based on another Tekken character. Thus, her family decided to follow the same pattern.

Nina mentions that if Hwoarang had been a girl, their family had thought of the name “Anna,” and if it was a boy, it would be “Hwoarang.” And so, another sibling was born into Nina’s Tekken-inspired family. Nina’s original TikTok video has garnered over 141,000 likes, and a viral tweet featuring her video has received over 5,000 retweets. “My parents have taste, if I say so myself… I can’t wait for Tekken 8 to be released,” excitedly shared Nina on TikTok, for example. “I need to play it,” she added, showing that she’s following in her father’s footsteps.

The Tekken family consisting of Nina, Jin, and Hwoarang is undeniably one of the coolest families in the world. We hope you continue to set an example with your own children.

FAQ:

1. What names did the family give to their children?

– The family named their children Nina, Jin, and Hwoarang, after characters from the game Tekken.

2. Who came up with this idea?

– The content creator on TikTok, @ninaeyu, and her family came up with this idea.

3. What was the first name given to the children?

– The first name given was Nina, after the character Nina Williams from the game Tekken.

4. What other names did the family use?

– The family named their other children Jin and Hwoarang, who are characters from the game Tekken.

5. How did the community react to this idea?

– Nina has received a lot of likes and retweets on social media, with many expressing admiration and excitement for the family’s creativity.

Definitions of Used Terms:

– TikToker: A user of the TikTok platform, which features short videos.

– Tekken: A popular fighting video game.

Recommended Related Links:

– Official Tekken Website: <a href="https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/tekken

– Official TikTok Website: <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/