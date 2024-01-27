The Fascinating Story of the Search for the Lost Twins in Georgia

The search for lost twins in Georgia has captured the attention of people around the world. The story of Amy and Ano, the two twins who embarked on a journey to find each other at the age of 12, is truly remarkable.

It all began when Amy saw a girl dancing jive on a TV show called “Georgia’s Got Talent” and was amazed how much she resembled herself. This sparked her curiosity and she set off to find the girl who looked exactly like her. However, all her efforts to find the girl with the pierced eyebrow online proved futile. Determined to find her long-lost twin, Amy shared a video on TikTok, hoping that someone would recognize the girl and help her in her search.

Luckily, a friend of Ano from Tbilisi, Georgia, saw the video and sent it to her. Ano immediately realized that Amy was the girl she had seen on the TV show all those years ago. They connected on Facebook through a mutual friend and were overjoyed to finally have found each other.

As they started talking, they discovered that they had many things in common. Every new piece of information they learned about each other made their story even more intriguing. When they finally met face-to-face for the first time, it was like looking into a mirror. “It’s me, and it’s her,” exclaimed Amy.

During their search, the twins also uncovered shocking revelations about their adoption. They learned that they had been adopted separately, just a few weeks after their birth in 2002. Further investigation revealed that the information stated on their official birth records, including their birth dates, was incorrect.

Amy’s mother had mentioned that a friend had told her about an unwanted baby at the local hospital. She had to pay the doctors and then she would take the baby home and raise her as her own. This led the twins to wonder if their biological parents had sold them for profit.

Desperate for answers, Amy came across a Facebook group dedicated to reuniting Georgian families with children who were suspected of being adopted illegally. She shared her story there and received a response from a woman in Germany. The woman revealed that her mother had given birth to twin girls at Kirtsti Hospital in 2002. She had been told that the babies had died, but now she had doubts. DNA tests confirmed that the girl from the Facebook group was their sister, living with their biological mother, Azza, in Germany.

The emotional reunion took place at a hotel in Leipzig, Germany, where the twins met their biological mother for the first time. A photo published the BBC captured the moment when Azza met her lost daughters. Tears streamed down Amy’s face, while Ano remained composed and unapologetic.

The twins stated that their mother explained she had fallen into a coma after giving birth and was informed the hospital staff that her babies had died shortly after birth. Meeting Amy and Ano gave her a new lease on life. Despite not being physically close, they continue to stay in touch, according to the BBC.

