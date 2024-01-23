The Future of Hellas Sat: Next-Generation Satellites with Revolutionary Technology

The planning for the next generation of Hellas Sat satellites has begun, with a focus on incorporating “revolutionary technologies” into one large or two medium-sized telecommunication satellites. The demand for fast data transmission speeds and enhanced security in communications is growing rapidly. Speaking on the radio station “Praktoreio 104.9FM,” Christodoulos Protopapas, CEO of Hellas Sat, unveiled plans for a new generation of satellites that will even employ laser technology for information transmission, describing it as “innovative in space.”

Protopapas revealed that the decision to launch a new satellite or a pair of satellites for the exclusive orbital position of Greece and Cyprus, located at a geostationary orbit of 39° East, has been made. The design of the next generation of Hellas Sat is already underway, and the launch of either a large satellite or two medium-sized ones, Hellas Sat 5 and 6, is expected.

“These satellites will feature an innovative payload (i.e., the technological systems that will be placed in orbit) for optical telecommunications,” clarified the CEO of Hellas Sat. He also mentioned that the company has already signed a collaboration agreement with the German company OHB System AG.

This lays the foundation for a “highly innovative, unprecedented space payload” that will enable “the use of laser beams from space at the 39° geostationary position for high-speed telecommunications.”

