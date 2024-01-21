The Future of Work: Emerging Careers in Artificial Intelligence and Automation

The rapid advancement of technology has disrupted the world of work, rendering certain occupations outdated and irrelevant. As technological applications compete with human labor, the required skill sets for various job positions have changed significantly. In fact, according to data from LinkedIn, the necessary qualifications for various professions have already changed 25% since 2015, and this figure is projected to rise to 65% 2030 globally. This swift evolution of technology presents both new opportunities and challenges for workers and businesses alike.

Recently, LinkedIn published a list of the “Emerging Jobs of 2024,” which ranks the 25 fastest-growing job positions in the United States over the past five years based on data analysis. Astonishingly, 68% of the positions on this list did not exist 20 years ago, with seven out of the top ten positions falling into this category. These findings underscore the rapid pace at which essential skills and expertise are changing in response to technological advancements.

Below, we provide a list of the top 10 fastest-growing job positions:

1. Business Development Head: Responsible for devising plans to increase sales, drive sustainable growth, and expand into broader markets.

2. Public Programs Analyst: Evaluates public projects for efficiency through data analysis, budget monitoring, and regulatory compliance checks.

3. Environmental and Health Safety Director: Oversees risk management techniques and ensures compliance with environmental, health, and safety laws to provide a safe and sustainable work environment for employees.

4. Revenue Operations Manager: Supervises revenue-generating practices within a business.

5. Sustainability Analyst: Assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance actions, identifying ways to improve efficiency and impact on society.

6. Advanced Practice Provider: Licensed healthcare professionals who provide primary medical care to patients, including examination, diagnosis, and treatment.

7. VP of Diversity and Inclusion: Creates and implements policies relating to diversity, inclusion, and inclusive development to foster an inclusive work environment.

8. AI Consultant: Guides the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into business activities.

9. Talent Acquisition Associate: Identifies and evaluates qualified candidates for open job positions within an organization.

10. AI Engineer: Designs and develops artificial intelligence models and algorithms, creating intelligent systems capable of performing tasks typically requiring human intelligence.

For more information, you can refer to the LinkedIn website:

