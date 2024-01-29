The Future of WWE: Raw to Join Netflix in 2025

In a historic move, WWE’s flagship show, Raw, will be available on Netflix starting January 2025 for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and more regions. This groundbreaking agreement between WWE and Netflix has been described as “game-changing” TKO President, Mark Shapiro, who praised the combination of WWE’s unparalleled product with Netflix’s global influence, stating that it will bring the weekly live experience to audiences around the world on the streaming platform.

Alongside Raw, WWE also announced that its documentaries, original series, and future productions will be accessible globally on Netflix from 2025 onwards. This expansion into the world of streaming marks a significant milestone for WWE, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of media consumption.

This move follows WWE’s earlier announcement in September that Friday Night Smackdown would be transitioning from Fox to the USA Network in 2024, as part of a new five-year media rights agreement with NBCUniversal. As part of this deal, WWE will produce four top-tier special programs annually, which will be broadcast on NBC starting from the 2024/2025 season. This marks the first time that WWE will have a primetime presence on the network.

Furthermore, WWE has also reached an agreement with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, granting him rights to his ring name. Additionally, Johnson will join the board of directors of TKO Group, further solidifying his involvement in the world of professional wrestling.

