The Hidden Messages Inside a Pile of Rocks Set the Internet Abuzz

One pile of rocks has the power to cause panic on the internet, and it might not happen until 2024. A TikTok video is asking viewers to find a message hidden within a stack of rocks.

The origin of the video is unknown, but it has gained popularity as it is being shared on hundreds of accounts, challenging people to uncover the message within the rocks. Searching for “pile of rocks” already reveals a video with 76.4K views, showcasing the enigmatic image.

This is part of a trend that started in 2019 with a large number of videos on TikTok asking users to find hidden objects or messages, according to Know Your Meme. “The earliest examples of these images, which were uploaded in 2019, originated from a series of advertisements for the mobile game ‘Find the Fourth Object’,” says Know Your Meme.

The videos were quite confusing for many viewers, with some unable to find anything and dismissing the videos as hoaxes. The mysterious video featuring the pile of rocks faced a similar perception.

However, one content creator seems to have found the answer within the image. Mitch Clark successfully decoded the viral video with the pile of rocks. You can find it here.

The video reveals a marked graphic with the hidden message: “The rocks will cry out.” According to Clark, this “refers to a paragraph in the Bible, specifically the Gospel of Luke. That’s all I will say about it,” he said in his video.

Until the next trend emerges, now that you know the answer, challenge your friends to “find the hidden message within…”

