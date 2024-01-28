The Human Element in Politics: The Importance of Interaction in Voting

Today we reveal that the five main political formations in Scotland have spent over 1 million pounds on Facebook ads in the last five years, with more than 8,000 ads being displayed on the platform since 2018. The Scottish Labour Party spent 411,000 pounds, more than any other party, followed the Conservatives with almost 298,000 pounds, the SNP with just under 174,000 pounds, the Green Party with 71,000 pounds, and the Liberal Democrats with approximately 67,000 pounds.

However, before everyone is swayed the fanciful claims of campaign strategists that technology can win elections, it is worth remembering the true purpose of politics – the people. Advertisements, political or not, are something that companies regularly invest large sums of money in. However, when we try to win the hearts and minds of voters, genuine human interactions remain particularly important.

Professor of Public Policy at the University of Edinburgh, James Mitchell, stated that Facebook ads are not “the only, but neither the best” campaign tool, emphasizing that “face-to-face interaction remains the best.” Nothing surpasses standing at the doorsteps of many homes and engaging with people, analyzing their concerns and interests in depth. The virtual world of the internet has brought about an information revolution, allowing people all over the world to connect like never before. However, there is always a sense of distance in online communications. Real intimacy, true understanding, requires physical proximity. With the constantly increasing security and the growing interest in politicians, partly because anger on social media has transcended the virtual world, there is a risk of computers becoming permanent intermediaries between people and their elected representatives.

Social media ads have a place in modern politics. But the human touch should never be lost.

Key Term Definitions:

– Social media algorithms: It is the process of using algorithms to determine and display content on social media platforms, such as Facebook, with the aim of directing advertisements to specific user groups.

– Campaign: It is an organized effort to achieve a goal, such as a political pre-election campaign to gain votes.

