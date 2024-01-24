The Impact of Fake News: Categories Influencing Society

Fake news and the accompanying scams are a growing threat to our society. Periodic records from the Center for Combating False News reveal the categories that have the most influence on citizens.

The fake news incidents recorded are categorized into four groups, based on the topics they affect:

1. Government Policies and Official Information (53 incidents)

Examples include false announcements attributed to the Ministry of Employment, promising daily wages ranging from 890 to 2800 Thai Baht, free job placements, and transportation.

2. Health Products, Dangerous Substances, and Illegal Items (19 incidents)

Misleading advertisements regarding fake health products, hazardous dietary supplements, cosmetics, and illegal products or services. There has been a particular surge in incidents of skin reactions, breathing difficulties, and related issues.

3. Natural Disasters and Incidents (4 incidents)

Deceptive reports on natural disasters, such as unusually low temperatures in the northern and central regions of Thailand. False predictions of temperature drops in Bangkok, reaching as low as 20 degrees Celsius, from January 17 to 19.

4. Economic Matters (21 incidents)

False reports on economic matters, such as the ability to exchange gold on the stock exchange for just 50 US dollars (1750 Thai Baht), and other frauds related to financial transactions.

These categories demonstrate the widespread dissemination of misinformation and deceit. As we approach an era of information overload, it is crucial to exercise critical thinking and verify information sources before accepting them as true. Only doing so can we maintain the integrity of the information available to us and address the threat of fake news circulating in the digital world.

