The Impact of Messaging Apps on Youth: Balancing Communication in the Digital Age

Studies conducted the Pew Research Center and Common Sense Media indicate that continuous connectivity through messaging apps can lead to increased digital distraction, potentially affecting the cognitive abilities and engagement of young people. Extensive research published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior highlights a potential link between intense usage of messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, and attention deficit, which can impact cognitive absorption and learning.

A personal experience spanning 13-14 years of using WhatsApp reveals some negative outcomes. Communication through this platform is encouraged to be brief, with no room for details. The lack of discussions among group members and the absence of information hinder creative collaborations. Over time, this becomes ingrained in the organizational culture and becomes a habit: no discussion, only final execution. Furthermore, there is often a tendency to quickly seek agreement with a superior, typically the boss. Eventually, job interviews become limited to only the boss, disregarding other stakeholders who could add value.

The research further reveals important findings to consider. Many young individuals entering the workforce in India perceive that organizations operate solely through WhatsApp, where everything happens in immediate conversation. No discussion, no idea generation is required. Although certain aspects of work, such as daily reporting, may necessitate the use of WhatsApp and other instant messaging apps, other areas do not require it, and in fact, can be detrimental. It could negatively impact the care given to young individuals. My concern is that these young people may eventually be replaced AI bots, as in a few years, they may no longer be capable of thinking or producing ideas. Even basic communication skills may be lacking.

Definitions:

– Digital Distraction: The loss of focus and concentration due to excessive continuous connection and usage of digital applications.

– AI bots: Computer programs used for the automatic execution of tasks and processes based on predetermined rules and algorithms.

