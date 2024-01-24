A new study aims to tackle online misinformation highlighting how health measures implemented governments to protect against COVID-19 have saved lives and reduced hospitalizations in 2020. The research was published in the latest issue of AJPM Focus, a journal of the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Specifically, the study indicates that the measures taken governments worldwide during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic “were generally effective in reducing the health impacts of COVID-19.”

The study analyzes ten non-pharmaceutical measures implemented between January and June 2020, such as mask usage, school and business closures, social distancing, and travel restrictions. It includes a systematic review that combines quantitative data from 44 studies globally. The aim was to explore “the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions on specific aspects of health, such as the number of COVID-19 cases, the effects of interventions on hospitalizations, or the population mortality rate,” said Farhadloo.

According to the study, mask usage reduced the global mortality rate 2.76 cases per 100,000 people and 0.19%. Travel restrictions reduced the rate of case increase 10%, while school closures reduced it 8%, according to Farhadloo.

Researchers emphasize the importance of considering the time between the announcement of a health measure and its specific outcomes. “For example, we found that interventional measures led to a reduction of COVID-19 cases 2.9 per 100,000 people, but these results were only observed four weeks after their implementation,” said Peters.

The closure of restaurants and bars also had an impact on reducing mortality, but only after four weeks.

The researchers urge policymakers to consider this timeframe when developing and evaluating these measures. With these findings, the researchers demonstrate that all measures have at least some impact, whether it is in reducing the number of cases, hospitalizations, or COVID-19-related deaths.

This study, initiated in 2022, addresses existing misinformation on social media and scientific literature. According to Farhadloo, it is still very easy to contribute to misinformation online or even through scientific literature.

Definitions for Key Terms and Phrases:

1. Non-pharmaceutical measures: Measures taken to prevent and control a communicable disease that do not involve the use of pharmaceuticals. In the case of COVID-19, these can include mask usage, social distancing, travel restrictions, school and business closures, etc.

2. Mortality rate: The number of deaths that occur within a specific period compared to the population within that period. In the case of COVID-19, it refers to the number of deaths related to the virus per population.

3. Hospitalizations: The number of individuals admitted to hospitals or other healthcare facilities due to COVID-19.

4. Online misinformation: False, misleading, or inaccurate information spread through the internet that can cause confusion or create false perceptions about a topic.

