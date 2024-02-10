The Importance of Taking Breaks from Social Media: Insights from Selena Gomez’s Mother

Selena Gomez, one of the most fascinating celebrities on social media, has often been open about her relationship with these platforms. Last year, she admitted to not having checked them for a while. In January, she announced that she would be taking a break from social media, which unfortunately did not last more than 24 hours. Despite the criticism she faced, it was quite amusing.

Recently, Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, who is also the CEO of the mental health platform Wondermind, gave an interview to Elite Daily, where she discussed Selena’s need for breaks from social media and whether a specific duration makes a difference to her.

In response to the question, Mandy said, “No, it’s just what she needs for that period of time. I can go a week without looking at social media and then go on to catch up. It’s just the time Selena needs for herself.”

Mandy was also asked if they have ever considered distancing themselves from social media together. She replied, “Yes, it’s calmer, it’s your world, enjoying the present. It’s much more peaceful.”

Whatever works for her. Read the full interview here.

