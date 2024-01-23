The Invisible Episode of Masters of Horror: A Tale of Controversial Narratives

SOURCE: N/A

The television anthology series, “Masters of Horror,” created director Mick Garris, has been a fundamental element of the horror genre since its inception in 2005. A gathering of acclaimed horror directors came together to create one-hour films that pushed the boundaries of horror storytelling. However, one particular episode stands out from the rest, not for its success, but for the controversy it sparked.

The episode in question, “Imprint,” was initially scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2006, but was postponed Showtime due to concerns about its content. Mick Garris, the creator and executive producer of the series, described the episode as “the most disturbing film I have ever seen.” As a result, “Imprint” was never aired Showtime and is only available on DVD and Blu-ray through Anchor Bay Entertainment.

The decision not to broadcast “Imprint” ignited curiosity among fans and critics alike. The controversial content of the episode, deemed too disturbing for television, fueled the intrigue. Despite the controversy, or perhaps because of it, “Imprint” has become one of the most talked-about episodes of the series.

