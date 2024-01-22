The Latest Hit Song Flo Milli Takes Over TikTok

Flo Milli’s newest single, titled “Never Lose Me,” has conquered the top spot on the Billboard TikTok 50 chart and has captured the attention of social media users. This achievement is based on the overall number of TikTok videos created using the song, as well as the number of likes, comments, shares, and total views of these posts, according to Billboard.

The song has been featured in various viral videos, including those following a trend where creators display medals and trophies with captions describing why they earned these accolades, usually in a humorous manner (e.g., having the worst ex-boyfriend). Other artists on the chart include Leslie Gore, Sophie Ellis-Bextor (with her early 2000s hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which has regained popularity thanks to the film Saltburn), and Nicki Minaj.

This marks the seventh consecutive week that “Never Lose Me” has been on the TikTok 50 chart. Last month, Billboard reported that the Alabama artist’s successful song entered the Hot 100 chart with less than a month after its release, along with a remix featuring Lil Yachty. This was Flo Milli’s first appearance on the Hot 100 chart.

Just a few days after the release of the remix featuring Bryson Tiller, the original song entered the coveted Hot 100 chart at number 84 for the week of December 30th. Earlier this month, the song also entered the Hot R&B/Hip Hop and Hot Rap Songs charts, where it currently sits at number 21 and number 17, respectively.

Instead of quoting Flo Milli, we can say that the rapper expressed her gratitude on social media. She thanked her fans for helping her enter the Billboard charts twice and expressed her desire to reach the number one spot with “Never Lose Me.” In a 2020 interview with HipHopDX, Flo Milli expressed her excitement about the role TikTok played in her career and breakthrough.

