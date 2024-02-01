The Leaders of VRS Utilize Social Media to Restore Their Influence

The leaders of the VRS (Video Revansamoric Sela) are capitalizing on the power of social media, particularly YouTube channels, to counteract the online influence of the Congress. This marks a significant departure from previous instances where the VRS leaders attributed their defeat to the Congress’s online campaign. Now, they are planning to employ the same tactics for the upcoming General Elections.

