The New Approach to Percy Jackson’s History: From the Cinema Screen to Television

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is Percy Jackson? Percy Jackson is the protagonist of Rick Riordan’s fantasy book series. He is a young demigod, the son of Poseidon, who embarks on adventures in a world filled with gods and heroic creatures of ancient Greek mythology.

Who is Rick Riordan? Rick Riordan is a popular American author, best known for the Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series, which combines adventure and ancient Greek mythology.

What is Disney+? Disney+ is a streaming service that provides access to a wide variety of movies and TV series, including productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Definitions

Streaming: Streaming is a method of transmitting or receiving data (such as audio or video) in a continuous flow, allowing for real-time data processing as it is transmitted.

Young Adult Fantasy Series: It is a genre of literature that targets teenagers and young adults and often includes elements of fantasy, such as magic, mythical creatures, and other imaginative worlds.