A woman from Perth, Australia, was hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked her own pets, leaving her feeling “broken” in their absence. Nikita Peel, 31, claims that her life has dramatically changed since she lost her beloved dogs, Harlem and Bronx.

On September 16th, the woman was at her home when her two Rottweilers launched the attack on her. Neighbors attempted to intervene using leaf blowers, water, and baseball bats, but the police had to resort to using a firearm to protect Nikita’s life. Bronx was shot and euthanized shortly after, while Harlem was euthanized the following month, as he was deemed a “dangerous dog.”

Four months later, Nikita still carries the pain of losing her beloved pets. The dog attack has sparked discussions about the safety of certain dog breeds. This is not the only incident in which the Perth police have had to resort to shooting animals. In early January, a police officer and a man were injured dogs during an arrest at a house in the northeast region of the city. One of the dogs died, which belonged to the television personality of Aussie Gold Hunters, Rob Dale, although there are no suspicions of his involvement in the incidents.

