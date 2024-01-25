The Perspective of Stay-at-Home Mothers on TikTok

A TikTok user has sparked a huge online conversation stating that being a stay-at-home mother is not a job, but a privilege. Jared Sayre shared his thoughts on the app, saying, “You know how many mothers out there have jobs and still have to come home and do your job?” He also added, “I was unemployed for four months and had to stay at home, and it’s the easiest sh*t I’ve ever done in my life. I can do all the daily responsibilities that come with taking care of a house in no time, and after that, all you have to do is watch your kid.”

Sayre explained his viewpoint saying, “You can’t take a nap on the job, you can’t watch TV on the job, you have someone watching every move you make on the job, telling you what to do.” However, he also expressed “respect” for stay-at-home mothers and believes that “the world needs more of them because it’s good for the child.”

Another TikTok user, Dustin Poynter, called Sayre’s comments a “red flag” and shared his own experience, saying, “Look, I don’t have kids myself, but I grew up with three siblings, a stay-at-home mom, and a stepmom. I’ve seen firsthand the stress of maintaining an entire household, diving into the kitchen to save your child from sticking their hand in the blender 50 times a day, hearing constant voices and tantrums. And most importantly, trying not to cause irreversible physical and psychological harm to an innocent human being who didn’t ask to be here. Let’s not question things we have no experience with.”

Many TikTok users commented on the video, with one saying, “The ambiguity of thinking you’re just ‘watching’ your kids instead of ‘raising’ them.” Another person stated, “What does he think, kids definitely take naps.” A stay-at-home mother responded, “Hold on, stay-at-home moms watch TV and sleep too. Am I doing something wrong?”

