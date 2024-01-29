The Power of Knowledge Fusion in Language Model Development

Language models have undergone a significant transformation with the development of large language models like GPT and LLaMA. However, creating these models from scratch is a costly and resource-intensive process. To overcome these challenges, researchers have explored innovative approaches, one of which is knowledge fusion. This method aims to merge existing pre-trained language models into a more powerful and efficient model, combining their strengths while reducing resource consumption.

Integrating multiple language models is not a simple task due to their diverse architectures. Simply blending their weights does not yield effective results, hence requiring a more nuanced approach. Knowledge fusion involves aligning and fusing the generative distributions of source language models to transfer their knowledge and strengths to a target model. The key lies in minimizing the divergence between the probabilistic distributions of the target and source models.

Implementing knowledge fusion requires meticulous alignment of tokenizations across different models, ensuring the proper mapping of probabilistic distribution matrices. The fusion process involves evaluating the quality of each model and assigning varying levels of importance to their distribution matrices based on prediction quality. Through this approach, the fused model can benefit from the collective knowledge of multiple models while preserving their unique strengths.

To test the performance of knowledge fusion, researchers from Sun Yat-sen University and Tencent AI Lab utilized three popular open-source language models: Llama-2, MPT, and OpenLLaMA. The resulting fused model, FuseLLM, outperformed each individual model and baseline in various tasks, showcasing significant improvements in reasoning, commonsense, and code generation capabilities.

The findings of this study shed light on several key insights. Knowledge fusion offers a more effective method for merging language models compared to traditional ensemble and weight-merging techniques. Additionally, it demonstrates superior performance in various language processing tasks. This approach opens up new possibilities for developing powerful and efficient language models leveraging existing models.

In conclusion, knowledge fusion presents a groundbreaking approach to language model development. By merging the capabilities of diverse models, this method overcomes the challenges of resource-intensive model training. The success of FuseLLM paves the way for future advancements in natural language processing, providing new avenues for creating impactful products.

