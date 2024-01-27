The Power of Long-Term Thinking: President Nelson’s Inspiring Message

In a recent video message posted on his social media accounts on Sunday, January 21st, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reiterated his invitation for “heavenly thinking” that he presented at the end of the October 2023 general conference. President Nelson took to Facebook, Instagram, and the former Twitter (X) to write, “When you make choices, I invite you to have a long-term perspective – an eternal perspective.” This accompanying 55-second “reel” video consists of audio and visual clips from the conference address, as well as visual imagery.

The video compilation also includes the text of his message, which states:

“I invite you to adopt the practice of heavenly thinking.

“When faced with a dilemma, think of things from a heavenly perspective.

“When tempted, think of things from a heavenly perspective.

“When disappointed life or loved ones, think of things from a heavenly perspective.

“When someone dies prematurely, think of things from a heavenly perspective.

“When the pressures of life weigh you down, think of things from a heavenly perspective.

“I have learned that our Father has a magnificent plan for us and that the Atonement of His Son makes it possible for our Father’s plan to succeed.

“God lives. Jesus is the Christ. His Church has been restored to bless all of God’s children.”

The Sunday messages are the second series of such videos on President Nelson’s accounts since the new year. It began on January 1, 2024, marking the hundredth day of the year, where he invited others to “wonder and celebrate” the Father’s heavenly plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a Christian religious organization that follows the teachings and prophecies of Jesus Christ, as believed to have been revealed the first prophet of the Church, Joseph Smith.

2. What is heavenly thinking?

– Heavenly thinking is a practice proposed President Russell M. Nelson to approach challenges and difficulties in our lives with a long-term and meaningful perspective, emphasizing faith and hope in God and our Heavenly Father.

3. What other invitations has President Russell M. Nelson made?

– President Russell M. Nelson has made various invitations, such as the invitation for personal discovery and strengthening of a personal relationship with Christ, the invitation to care for others, and the invitation to study the scriptures and live according to the rising and setting of the sun.

4. How can I watch the video and read the message?

– You can watch the video and read President Nelson’s message from The Church’s social media accounts, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (formerly X).

5. Where can I find more information about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

– For more information about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you can visit the official website of the Church at the following link: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

