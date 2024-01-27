Social media has proven to be a powerful tool for spreading awareness about consumer products. However, its reach goes beyond just consumer brands. B2B businesses are also discovering that social platforms are the way for key decision-makers to stay informed about companies. They use social media for research and to stay self-directed.

In the case of Salesforce, the company has increased its investments in social media and technology for managing social platforms. The internal tool they use is Sprout Social, which allows them to manage and gain intelligence from social networking. Additionally, Sprout Social is integrated into Service Cloud, providing Salesforce customers with extensive social media management capabilities.

Social media professionals at Salesforce use Sprout Social to gather information and respond quickly when discussions about the company arise in the community. They also utilize Sprout Social’s Smart Inbox to manage incoming messages from social media and respond to them. In the case of customer messages, they are transferred to the customer care department via integration with Service Cloud.

On the customer side, attraction is achieved through content that genuinely interests their target audience. Prospective customers are exposed to information about the company through social posts on a daily basis as they browse social networks. This creates an opportunity for the company to engage with them and gain their interest and trust.

Overall, the use of social media Salesforce is a multidimensional tool for communication and customer growth. Social media managers are able to analyze customer reactions, understand their opinions and needs, and create informative and engaging content. With the right approach and utilization of social media, Salesforce can increase brand awareness, sales, and customer satisfaction.

