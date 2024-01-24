The Powerful and Stylish 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

In a recent social media mishap, Jeep accidentally posted unseen images of the upcoming 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, giving fans an unexpected glimpse of the stylish SUV ahead of its official release in the fourth quarter of the year.

Although the images were quickly taken down, eagle-eyed enthusiasts like the Mopar Insiders managed to download and share them. The production version of the Wagoneer S stays true to the impressive design showcased at the 2022 exhibition. It features sleek surfaces, glassy elements without motion, larger angular-designed side fenders, and downward sloping lines.

The only noticeable changes include new badges along the side door and a set of smaller wheels. Overall, the American automaker impresses with the sizeable proportions of the Wagoneer S, akin to the Range Rover Velar.

Already confirmed for the Australian market, the official release of the Wagoneer S is expected the end of the year or possibly in the first half of 2025. Jeep has also confirmed that the Wagoneer S will retain its powerful dual electric motor powertrain, which generates 447 kW and allows it to reach 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds.

While information about the driving range has not been announced, the prototype has been reported to cover approximately 650 kilometers on a single charge, thanks to its slim and aerodynamic design. Key to its impressive autonomy is the new 118 kWh lithium-ion battery and the efficiencies that align with Stellantis’ recent STLA Large EV architecture.

Despite being based on a unibody construction similar to a passenger car, instead of a more rugged body-on-frame architecture, we believe the Wagoneer S will retain its Jeep Trail Rated certification, ensuring it delivers top performance in off-road challenges.

In addition to adjustable air springs, the Wagoneer S is expected to feature new characteristics such as limited-slip differentials and advanced torque distribution.

Although it carries the name Wagoneer from Jeep’s large seven-seater SUV, the sportier S version is actually a much smaller vehicle, approaching the size of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Both the Jeep Wagoneer S and the more rugged Recon version, which also runs on electric power, will make their way to the Australian market, with more details to be announced.

In the United States, the Jeep Wagoneer S is expected to have a price range of $80,000 to $100,000.

FAQs: