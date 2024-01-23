The Return of Daredevil: Born Again with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

The highly anticipated series, Daredevil: Born Again, is set to bring back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the changes made to the original Daredevil series on Netflix, Disney Plus has reintroduced a classic member of the Marvel franchise.

Philip Silvera, known not only for his unforgettable fight scenes in Netflix’s Daredevil but also for his work on other notable projects like Deadpool and Batman: Arkham Knight, is part of the new creative team behind Daredevil: Born Again. This decision has been met with excitement from fans who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved hero.

Marvel Studios recently decided to overhaul the entire creative team of Daredevil: Born Again due to internal feedback. The previous version of the series primarily focused on the legal aspects of Matt Murdock, with the hero donning his iconic suit in the fourth episode. It is expected that the series will undergo a complete revision, placing greater emphasis on action and violence, similar to the Netflix adaptation.

Little is known about the plot details of Daredevil: Born Again, as they have been kept under tight wraps. However, alongside Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, the series will feature Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Sandrine Holt, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James, and Michael Gaston.

The release date for Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for the latest news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content.

[Watch the official teaser trailer here.](https://www.youtube.com/embed/VQPYBZN3xro)