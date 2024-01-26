The Revolutionary Discography of Michael Jackson

The documentary “Thriller 40” is a vibrant and well-crafted celebration of the creation of the album that produced seven singles in the top ten and inspired a series of cultural milestones, from Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking entry into MTV to his legendary performance at Motown’s 25th anniversary celebration, and the release of iconic music videos like “Beat It” and “Thriller”1.

Michael Jackson, who was only 24 years old when he released the album 40 years ago, had stated that he was determined to create the best-selling album of all time—a feat that would elevate him to stratospheric levels of popularity1. “Thriller” remains the best-selling album worldwide and one of the most influential recordings in history1.

The documentary “Thriller 40” serves as an outstanding reminder of how Jackson achieved this feat, with director Nelson George avoiding gimmicks and relying on archival sound and footage1.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is Michael Jackson?

A: Michael Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer, known as the “King of Pop.” He is widely recognized for his significant contributions to music, dance, and fashion.

Q: What is “Thriller”?

A: “Thriller” is Michael Jackson’s sixth solo album, released in 1982. It is the best-selling album of all time, with millions of copies sold worldwide.

Q: Who is Nelson George?

A: Nelson George is an American author, filmmaker, journalist, and film producer, known for his work in music, television, and cinema.

