The Rise of Car Thefts in the City of Worcester

Car thieves with the nickname “TikTok Boys” are attempting to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the city of Worcester, according to a warning from the Police. Since the beginning of November, 24 Hyundai cars and 12 Kia cars have been stolen. These thefts have occurred in various areas of the city, with particular concern for the Chandler and Dewey streets, as well as the garages on Front and Commercial streets.

These thefts are said to be linked to a new trend on TikTok. The thieves, mostly minors, are taking advantage of the lack of advanced software in Hyundai and Kia cars to carry out these thefts with minimal tools.

The Police recommend that car owners use a steering wheel lock to protect their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, and install a GPS monitoring service in their vehicles.

These thefts demonstrate that thieves are cleverly adapting to new technologies and exploiting weaknesses in vehicle security methods. It is crucial for all car owners to be cautious and follow safety advice to avoid falling victim to theft.

FAQ:

1. How many cars have been stolen since the beginning of November?

Since the beginning of November, 24 Hyundai cars and 12 Kia cars have been stolen.

2. Which areas are the Police particularly concerned about?

The Police are particularly concerned about the areas of Chandler and Dewey streets, as well as the garages on Front and Commercial streets.

3. How are these thefts connected to TikTok?

The thieves are exploiting the lack of advanced software in Hyundai and Kia cars to carry out the thefts. This new trend is connected to TikTok.

4. What advice does the Police give to car owners?

The Police recommend that car owners use a steering wheel lock, park in well-lit areas, and install a GPS monitoring service in their vehicles.

5. How should car owners respond to these thefts?

Car owners should be cautious and follow the safety advice provided the Police to avoid falling victim to theft.

Terminology:

– TikTok: TikTok

Related Articles:

– Hyundai: Hyundai Website

– Kia: Kia Website