The Rise of Finfluencers: Balancing Regulations and Financial Literacy

In recent years, a new breed of influencers has emerged in the financial realm – the finfluencers. These professionals use social media platforms to provide advice and information on investments, savings, and financial management. However, as the popularity of finfluencers grows, so does the need for regulations and increased awareness.

A report the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute analyzed posts from finfluencers worldwide and revealed that Generation Z investors are increasingly following their advice. One of the main reasons behind this trend is the cost associated with accessing professional financial advisors. Many individuals find it more cost-effective to seek guidance from finfluencers who offer similar expertise.

The report also highlighted concerns regarding traditional financial advisors. Some investors expressed disillusionment with these professionals, believing that they recommend products to earn commissions rather than acting in the best interest of their clients.

From the perspective of financial institutions, finfluencers are often hired to reach investors aged 18 to 25 with engaging and relevant content. However, the low barriers to entry in this field can also lead to a higher risk of poor advice. The CFA Institute suggests that regulators should educate finfluencers about mandatory disclosures for certain activities. Additionally, regulators could establish public reporting mechanisms to address complaints about rule violations and issue warnings to offenders.

Yet, in some jurisdictions like Canada, regulators may lack the authority to impose rules on individuals who are not officially regulated. It is essential to have the threat of sanctions for those promoting products without proper advice and without disclosing any conflicts of interest.

The CFA Institute’s recommendations follow focused sessions with young investors and the review of 110 pieces of online content finfluencers from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Out of this content, 65% involved investment promotion or advice, while the remainder focused on general guidance.

