The Rise of Japanese Novels in England Thanks to Social Media

In England, Japanese novels translated into English are experiencing a surge in popularity among a new generation, with social media platforms driving book sales.

Trends on social networking platforms such as TikTok, where members of the “BookTok” community recommend and discuss their favorite books, have inspired young British readers to seek out more works translated from other languages.

However, it is the novels that reflect elements of Japanese society and culture that have become particularly popular among this younger generation.

For British publishers like Adam Freudenheim of Pushkin Press, promoting through word of mouth on social media is especially important for book sales.

TikTokers are recommending books authors Banana Yoshimoto and Mieko Kawakami, replacing quotes from the article with a descriptive sentence.

In short video clips, users review the works and share their thoughts, discussing the themes and emotions evoked when talking about the distinctive subject matter of the books, such as motherhood, loss, domestic violence, and friendships.

The article also highlights the appeal of Japanese novels among British readers, noting that Japanese works accounted for one quarter, the largest share of translated fiction sales last year.

Adam Freudenheim himself predicts that the number of readers of Japanese novels translated into English will continue to grow.

Beyond novels, the mysterious detective stories of Japanese author Seishi Yokomizo have become exceptionally popular in Britain. Yokomizo adds a “Japanese touch” to traditional British crime literature, offering something that is “simultaneously familiar and different” for British readers.

The popularity of Japanese novels is also promoted through social media, with Pushkin Press even creating a Japanese version of their logo to promote Yokomizo’s book series.

The intriguing presence of these books on social media is particularly significant for sales. Freudenheim believes that British readers are interested in the prospect of seeing the world from a different perspective, where the familiar meets the different.

