The Sleepy Girl Mocktail: Fact or Fiction?

When it comes to improving sleep, there are various methods and remedies available. One of the trending options on TikTok is the Sleepy Girl Mocktail. This drink has gained popularity on social media, leaving many wondering if it truly works and what it contains. As a sleep scientist, it is my job to test anything designed to aid sleep, from natural sleep aids to the best mattresses in the world. Yes, I get paid to sleep.

Initially, I received some skepticism when I first heard about the Sleepy Girl Mocktail, but I decided to give it a try. I discovered that it contains cherry juice and magnesium, both of which are known to have sleep benefits. I decided to make my own Sleepy Girl Mocktail and explore this viral TikTok beverage for sleep. Here are my findings…

What is the Sleepy Girl Mocktail and how is it prepared?

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail is a beverage that has gained popularity on TikTok as a sleep aid drink. To prepare it, you will need a generous amount of cherry juice, a serving of magnesium powder, and some carbonated water. Mix all these ingredients in your favorite cocktail glass or jar with ice, and voila, you have a Sleepy Girl Mocktail.

Why are cherry juice and magnesium important in this mocktail?

The two key ingredients here are cherry juice and magnesium, with the carbonated water mainly for flavor. Why these two ingredients? Do they really help you sleep better, faster, and longer?

The good news is that cherry juice contains melatonin. The bad news is that it contains very small amounts (as mentioned below). The main thing to note is that it is important to choose fresh cherry juice and avoid processed products, as fresh juice will be packed with antioxidants and free from added sugars that can keep you awake and delay sleep onset.

What about magnesium? In the mentioned TikTok video, they use Moon Juice’s Magnesi-Om, which contains L-Theanine, magnesium glycinate, magnesium acetyltaurinate, and magnesium citrate. According to Moon Juice, the recommended dose is one teaspoon, which is good considering the price of $34 per container.

So, do cherry juice and magnesium actually help with sleep? Research is limited on these two ingredients, and studies on whether magnesium improves sleep quality have yielded mixed results. What we know about them is…

Cherry juice contains very small amounts of melatonin (the sleep hormone) and an amino acid called tryptophan. Tryptophan plays many roles in the body, including the production of serotonin (the hormone that balances mood). Melatonin is aproduct of this process.

As mentioned earlier, cherry juice contains melatonin, but in very small quantities. A pilot study in 2017 showed that 100mg of cherry juice contains 0.135 micrograms of melatonin. The recommended melatonin dose for sleep is 0.5-5mg.

Magnesium is a mineral that your body relies on to perform hundreds of different functions. Although it is considered a popular sleep aid, the science is still investigating the relationship between magnesium and improved sleep quality. With that in mind, there is no conclusive evidence that magnesium helps you sleep better.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that I personally take magnesium glycinate every night. It certainly helps me sleep well, but mainly because I periodically experience restless leg syndrome (a result of pregnancy), and magnesium can alleviate this condition.

So, does the Sleepy Girl Mocktail work? The good thing about this mocktail is that it is alcoholic, caffeine-free, and free from any other stimulating substances that can disrupt sleep. While there is no serious scientific research supporting the effectiveness of its ingredients as potent sleep aids, many people claim that it helps them achieve a good night’s sleep.

As a sleep scientist, I don’t see anything harmful in the Sleepy Girl Mocktail, but you should not expect it to help you sleep “like a baby” as TikTok claims. I’m a mother of a 17-month-old child, and I can assure you that no one sleeps like a baby – not even babies themselves! Honestly, it is more beneficial to consume healthy foods rich in magnesium, proteins, and amino acids, including tryptophan, and to establish a regular, relaxing sleep routine that you follow every day.

