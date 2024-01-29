The TikTok Trend “Legging Legs” and its Impact on Body Shaming

In recent years, the unprecedented growth of social media users has led to the emergence of numerous trends. Almost every day, a new trend surfaces, inviting users to participate. However, not all trends are harmless. The world has become aware of the tragic consequences of trends like the Blackout Challenge, which resulted in the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. More recently, a new trend called “Legging Legs” has appeared, raising concerns about the dangers of body shaming.

What does the TikTok trend “Legging Legs” mean?

The latest trend of “body shaming,” Legging Legs, refers to a term used to describe the supposed “perfect” appearance of legs, making them suitable for wearing leggings. The trend has garnered over 33 million views on TikTok, with many users uploading videos showcasing their “toned” and “slim” legs.

According to the trend, the requirements for having such legs are having thigh gap and slender legs. The trend seems to imply that clothing items like yoga pants and leggings look good on those who have a thin body structure. The viral trend has sparked outrage following the posting of hundreds of videos on the platform. Internet users have accused the trend of promoting body shaming, which can lead to body image issues.

Users of social media have strongly criticized the recent trend for body shaming. One user wrote, “There seems to be a new ‘trend’ called ‘legging legs,’ which means if you have thigh gap and thin legs, then you’re the ideal person to wear leggings. And I just want to know why we suddenly go backward in time.”

Another user said, “Thigh gap is now being rebranded as ‘legging legs’ on TikTok. I really hope this doesn’t become a trend again. I saw the serious damage it caused when I was in high school.” Yet another user commented, “What are these ‘legging legs’? Our bodies are not trends, just STOP. If you have legs and wear leggings, congratulations, you have ‘legging legs’.”

Body Shaming:

Body shaming refers to judging and criticizing someone for their appearance, usually in relation to their body. This can lead to problems with body image and an individual’s self-confidence.

