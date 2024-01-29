The Uncontrolled Presence of Trolls on Social Media

A group of researchers has taken on the task of revealing the identity of online activists involved in trolling, particularly targeting judges and, most notably, Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, according to reports from The News. During a meeting held at the Ministry of Interior, the team of researchers discussed the progress of their investigation and how these internet trolls operate.

Once the investigation is complete, a lawsuit will be filed against at least five individuals engaged in this activity on social media. Among the trolls identified are professional bloggers, social and political activists affiliated with specific political parties, entrepreneurs, students, and journalists working in print and online media. Furthermore, a list of approximately 800 individuals involved in this activity has been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority to gather information about these internet activists and their connections.

The researchers state that the number of internet activists involved in trolling will increase from hundreds to thousands, and the investigation will continue until the last troll is identified. Legal proceedings and the arrest of the culprits will commence shortly after the completion of the investigation.

