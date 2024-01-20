The Value of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Introducing Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the new streaming service that combines two of the most popular entertainment channels. With a monthly price of $11.99, subscribers gain access to a wide range of programs and movies from Paramount+ and SHOWTIME, without any advertisements.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME replaces the previous premium program of Paramount+ that cost $9.99 per month. Existing subscribers of the premium program, whether they had the SHOWTIME package or not, will be automatically upgraded to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

This streaming service offers access to all SHOWTIME titles, including “Billions,” “Dexter,” “Yellowjackets,” “George & Tammy,” and many more. The SHOWTIME content will be available across the entire platform, including the search section and the homepage.

Furthermore, new customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Users have until July 12 to redeem this offer.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is an excellent choice for television enthusiasts seeking quality content on one platform. With the addition of SHOWTIME, Paramount+ enhances its offerings and provides an even more enriching entertainment experience for its subscribers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much does Paramount+ with SHOWTIME cost?

– Paramount+ with SHOWTIME costs $11.99 per month.

2. What does Paramount+ with SHOWTIME include?

– Paramount+ with SHOWTIME includes access to all SHOWTIME titles, such as “Billions,” “Dexter,” “Yellowjackets,” “George & Tammy,” and many others, as well as all the content available on Paramount+.

3. How can I try Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for free?

– Paramount+ offers new customers a 30-day free trial for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Users have until July 12 to redeem this offer.

Term Explanations

– Paramount+: A streaming service that provides access to a wide range of television shows and movies from Paramount.

– SHOWTIME: An American cable and satellite television network that offers original series, movies, stand-up comedy, documentaries, and other content.

– Streaming: The process of transmitting content (such as video or music) through the internet in real-time, without the need to download the content.

Source: [paramountplus.com](https://paramountplus.com)