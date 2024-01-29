The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office Embraces TikTok to Attract New Recruits

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has taken a unique and modern approach to recruit new deputies utilizing the popular social media platform TikTok. Sheriff Mike Wilder believes that these creative videos not only showcase the lighter side of law enforcement but also establish a stronger bond with the community.

To produce engaging content for their TikTok page, the Sheriff’s Office regularly holds brainstorming sessions. While the younger members of the team take the lead in generating ideas, Sheriff Wilder ultimately approves the final concepts. By emphasizing fun and relatability, the page has gained thousands of followers and continues to expand its reach.

The videos featured on the TikTok page offer a glimpse into the daily life of a deputy, as well as entertaining bloopers and outtakes. One particular blooper involving a K9 unit has even gone viral, attracting millions of views and further elevating the visibility of the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wilder wants to dispel the notion that law enforcement is solely about making arrests. He emphasizes that behind the badge are individuals who work tirelessly to keep the community safe. Through these TikTok videos, he hopes to not only provide the public with a better understanding of the dedication and hard work of his deputies but also to inspire potential future applicants to consider a career in law enforcement.

In response to the declining number of applicants each year, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has taken this innovative approach to attract more individuals to join their ranks, including men, women, and K-9 units. By showcasing different aspects of the job, they aim to inspire and encourage people to pursue a career in law enforcement.

If you are interested in becoming a deputy with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, you can find further details about the application process [here].