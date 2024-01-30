Threads Meta: From Turbulence to Success

The highly anticipated application, Threads Meta, has made a remarkable comeback after a tumultuous seven-month period. With its successful completion in 2023, Threads has regained its popularity, surpassing expectations after a semi-rough start. According to Appfigures data on the most downloaded apps in December of last year, Threads ranked as the sixth most downloaded app globally.

On Apple’s App Store, Threads secured the fourth spot with a staggering 12 million downloads. Meanwhile, on Google Play, the app ranked eighth, but recorded even more downloads, reaching a remarkable 28 million.

Introduced Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Threads quickly broke the record for being the most downloaded app of all time. It managed to attract over 100 million users in less than a week. However, from that point onward, the app experienced a decline in popularity.

Following the initial surge, users began to abandon Threads. According to Similarweb, a web analytics company, the number of daily users decreased 79%, dropping from its peak of 49.3 million on July 7th to 10.3 million August 7th.

Nonetheless, Meta made efforts to improve and enhance Threads introducing new features such as full website access, vertical scrolling feed, keyword search, and hashtags. The rollout of these new features might have persuaded more people to give the app a try.

The increase in downloads in December was truly outstanding for Threads, nearly tripling its numbers, as stated in a report Appfigures founder and CEO, Ariel Michaeli.

Although downloads decreased after December, the number of Threads downloads in January was higher than November, indicating that the holiday season boost had a lasting effect for some time.

Regarding other popular applications, Meta’s Instagram secured the top position as the most downloaded app last month, with TikTok following closely in second place. The majority of Instagram downloads came from Google Play, while TikTok had balanced downloads between Google Play and the App Store.

