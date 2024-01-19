Three Classic Science Fiction Movies You Must Watch on Prime Video in December

Science fiction movies can be many things: an escape from reality, a deep exploration of the nature of humanity, or simply visual spectacles. This includes even movies from decades ago, before we reached the level of technology we have today with CGI and other visual effects. This is the case with the three science fiction movies you must watch on Prime Video in December. All three are from decades ago, but they continue to impress.

The first movie stars Charlie Sheen in a more dramatic role than you might be used to seeing him. The second movie belongs to the James Bond universe, and the third is a classic movie from Arnold Schwarzenegger. If you are looking for something a little different from the typical offering of science fiction movies, these three movies will not disappoint you.

The first movie is “The Arrival” (1996). An astronomer named Zane (Charlie Sheen) discovers extraterrestrial life, but his boss does not believe him and fires him. So, Zane continues the research on his own.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)