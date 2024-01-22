Three Exciting Action Movies to Watch on Prime Video in October

Are you in need of an adrenaline rush? Look no further than these thrilling action movies available on Prime Video this October. Get ready for heart-pounding adventures, time-traveling horrors, and classic legal thrillers. Here are three must-watch films that will keep you on the edge of your seat:

1. “Totally Killer”

“Totally Killer” is a horror film with a twist of time travel that will be available on Prime Video starting from October 6th. Follow Kiernan Shipka as a teenage girl who travels back to 1987 to save her mother and friends from a ruthless killer. This movie also features Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park, and is directed Nahnatchka Khan (“Always Be My Maybe”).

2. “Renfield”

Coming to Prime Video on October 10th, “Renfield” is a unique take on the classic Dracula story. Nicolas Cage portrays Dracula, while Nicholas Hoult plays his faithful companion, Renfield, who starts to question his loyalty to his master. Directed Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War,” “The LEGO Batman Movie”), this film combines action, comedy, and horror.

3. “The Firm”

Based on John Grisham’s best-selling novel of the same name, “The Firm” is a timeless legal thriller. Tom Cruise stars as a Harvard Law School graduate who joins a prestigious law firm in Memphis. However, as he delves deeper into his work, he uncovers secrets and conspiracies. Directed Sydney Pollack, this gripping film also features Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, and Hal Holbrook.

These action movies promise to deliver a thrilling entertainment experience. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for an exciting movie night on Prime Video!