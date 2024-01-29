TikTok and Dear Evan Hansen Collaborate to Search for Talent for First UK Tour

TikTok and the production of the famous musical, Dear Evan Hansen, have announced a significant partnership today. The show’s casting guide, in collaboration with TikTok, is launching a search for talented individuals who will shine in the first UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

This opportunity is open to all roles in the production, not just Evan. As part of this collaboration, interested individuals are invited to upload a video on TikTok where they sing a piece from the acclaimed production, using the hashtag #YouWillBeFound, before formally submitting their application. After the submission deadline, the casting team will evaluate all the submitted videos and invite those they believe can become members of the cast to participate in an official audition process.

Video submissions will be accepted for two weeks from today (January 29), with the submission deadline closing on February 11. Participants must be over 18 years old and reside in the United Kingdom or Ireland.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed Nottingham Playhouse’s Artistic Director, Adam Penford, will kick off at Nottingham Playhouse on September 9 before touring throughout the United Kingdom.

Adam Penford expressed, “Dear Evan Hansen celebrates what you bring to the world as unique individuals. It’s incredibly exciting to collaborate with TikTok to provide a platform for those who love the musical as much as I do to sing these beautiful songs. We look forward to seeing who is out there.”

Ed Lindeman, Head of Entertainment at TikTok for the UK and Ireland, said, “Dear Evan Hansen has already made an impression on the TikTok community, with thousands of people sharing creations featuring their favorite soundtrack. We’re thrilled that the producers have recognized this impact and are now seeking new talent through TikTok for the touring theater production. At TikTok, we are committed to supporting theater and creative industries. TikTok is a platform where creativity is discovered, and emerging artists can thrive. We are excited to see who will be discovered!”

