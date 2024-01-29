TikTok Challenge Warning: Popular Social Media Trend Leads to Car Thefts

The city of Worcester in Massachusetts is issuing a warning to its residents about a viral TikTok challenge that has resulted in the theft of dozens of cars since November. According to local authorities, Hyundai and Kia vehicles are particularly vulnerable to these thefts due to inadequate security measures. This phenomenon has gained widespread attention through social media platforms.

In a Facebook post, the police provided statistics revealing that 24 Hyundai cars and 12 Kia cars have been stolen since November 1, 2023. These two car models account for 25% of all reported car thefts during this period. The most targeted model is the Hyundai Elantra, representing 34% of these thefts.

The majority of these thefts have occurred in the areas of Chandler and Austin roads, as well as Front and Commercial streets. Underground parking garages have also become targets for these thieves.

Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security expert, is urging car owners to take immediate action. Instead of relying solely on vehicle alarms, McGhee suggests implementing additional security measures such as wheel locks. “Thieves are lazy, and if they encounter an extra obstacle, they’re less likely to pursue it,” says McGhee. “Be proactive and consider investing in affordable options. For just $20, you can protect your car from being stolen.”

The police are currently conducting an investigation into this recent trend.

For more information, visit: cityofworcester.org.