TikTok Explores AI Music Generation, Revolutionizing the Creative Landscape

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the creative world, and TikTok is at the forefront of this revolution. The popular video-sharing platform is experimenting with AI technology to empower users to create music based on simple prompts, according to a report TechCrunch.

Partnering with Bloom, an AI language model, TikTok is developing capabilities for generating lyrics, while the musical background will be sourced from a predefined catalog of options provided the platform.

In many ways, this AI-driven feature on TikTok is reminiscent of platforms like ChatGPT, where users can input their own prompts or choose from curated options such as “going to concerts” or “cuddling pets,” all while selecting a desired music genre like Pop, EDM, or Hip-Hop.

It is astounding and, at the same time, somewhat daunting to witness how rapidly artificial intelligence is becoming a daily reality in the creative realm. It has led to numerous artists already filing copyright infringement claims against songs generated without their approval or actual contribution.

Some artists, however, have embraced this new approach to “song creation.” Take Grimes, for example, who has developed her own technology to facilitate the use of a favorite vocalist’s voice in her own compositions.

This innovative integration of AI in TikTok’s music generation process likely serves as a way for the platform to avoid paying hefty licensing fees to artists whose work is featured in viral videos. While it may sound cynical, it is the reality.

