TikTok Introduces AI Song: The New Feature for Creating Songs

TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms, is experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) to create a new feature that allows users to make their own songs based on specific prompts. According to TechCrunch, the company has made this experimental feature available to some users, although its full release date is not yet known.

The collaboration with Bloom, a large-scale language model, enables TikTok to generate lyrics, while the music will be sourced from a pre-existing catalog. Users can explore various genres, including pop, EDM, and hip-hop, to create addictive songs using simple prompts and words. Jonah Manzano, a TikTok user, demonstrates how to use the feature in the video below:

In the video, Jonah receives prompts such as “going to concerts,” “a new beginning,” and “hugging pets.” Alternatively, users can input their own prompts. Once a prompt is entered, the app starts to create the song, which can belong to different music genres like pop, EDM, and hip-hop.

However, the feature has certain limitations. It cannot be used for exploiting or harming minors, spreading false or personal information that harms others, or engaging in defamation, deception, or harassment.

The use of artificial intelligence has sparked controversy within the music industry. YouTube recently announced its own feature called ‘Dream Track,’ allowing users to create songs based on replicas of popular artists like Demi Lovato, Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, John Legend, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan. These excerpts are limited to 30 seconds.

Despite its popularity, there are several artists who oppose the use of this technology. Bad Bunny, for instance, recently expressed his anger over a collaboration created artificial intelligence between him and Justin Bieber, which went viral. Similarly, ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus stated that technology presents “a very serious existential problem” that will “radically change the world for creators and the creative industry.”

FAQ:

Q: What is AI Song?

A: AI Song is an experimental feature available on TikTok that utilizes artificial intelligence to generate songs based on user prompts.

Q: How does AI Song work?

A: The lyrics in AI Song are generated Bloom, a reliable language model that employs machine learning to create text. It should be noted that the lyrics produced this model may contain errors and the same lyrics may be generated for multiple users using the feature. To ensure your safety, avoid sharing personal or confidential information while using AI Song.

Q: How can I create a song using AI on TikTok?

A: You can create your own song using AI on TikTok entering a prompt such as “going to concerts,” “a new beginning,” or “hugging pets,” or creating your own prompt. The app will then start creating your song, which can belong to various music genres like pop, EDM, and hip-hop.

Sources:

– TechCrunch: [TechCrunch website](https://techcrunch.com/) – a website providing news and information related to technology and entrepreneurship.

– YouTube: [YouTube website](https://www.youtube.com/) – a popular video-sharing platform where you can find more information about songs created using artificial intelligence.