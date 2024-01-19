The Mystery of the Orange Peel Theory on TikTok

TikTok has become a hotbed for all kinds of theories, captivating its users with ideas about relationships. From the concept of the invisible string that connects soulmates to the compatibility indicated moon phases, TikTokkers can’t seem to get enough of these fascinating theories. One theory that has gained significant attention recently is the “orange peel theory.”

According to TikTok user @annabhamm, also known as Anna Birmingham, the orange peel theory revolves around the concept of tiny acts of service performed your partner. These acts, which align with one of the original five love languages, can be as simple as peeling an orange. Birmingham explains that when you ask your partner to peel an orange, their response reveals a lot about their attitude towards you and your relationship.

As with any TikTok trend, users quickly jumped on board, filming themselves asking their partners to perform this task to assess their dedication. Some partners demonstrated immediate willingness, going above and beyond like @sterlingmonett’s fiancé, who not only agreed to peel the orange but also offered to cut or sauté it. On the other hand, there were partners who needed more convincing, as seen in @vincentgiganteee’s video where reluctance turned into compliance.

Interestingly, TikTok has previously showcased conversations and discussions surrounding oranges. A viral text slideshow depicting a fictional breakup featured a partner reminiscing about the times their ex peeled oranges for them, and even sending a message mentioning, “I peeled my orange today.” Moreover, the poem “The Orange” Wendy Cope, celebrating joy in the ordinary, has garnered over four million views on TikTok.

While some TikTokkers voice their disdain for the theory, questioning why people are testing their partners like they’re back in middle school, others embrace it wholeheartedly, enjoying the videos and encouraging their continuation. However, it’s important to remember that, like any TikTok trend, the orange peel theory should not be the deciding factor in the success or failure of a relationship.

TikTok continues to be a platform that captivates its users with intriguing theories and challenges, reminding us that relationships are complex and multifaceted, consisting of more than just an orange peel. And perhaps, at the end of the day, it’s the genuine love and connection that truly matter.