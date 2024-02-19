TikTok Under Scrutiny: European Commission Investigates Potential Breaches of Digital Services Act

In a bid to protect the rights of online service users, the European Commission has launched formal proceedings against TikTok for possible violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a legislation designed to safeguard individuals’ rights in the online sphere. The European Commission’s decision to take action came after a thorough evaluation of a risk assessment report submitted TikTok in September 2023 and the platform’s response to previous information requests.

The focus of these proceedings primarily centers around TikTok’s obligations under the DSA to protect minors. The European Commission expects TikTok to strengthen its measures for preventing access to inappropriate content implementing more effective age verification tools. Additionally, the platform is required to establish a reliable and easily accessible repository for its advertisements. Furthermore, TikTok is encouraged to improve transparency granting researchers access to crucial data.

Rather than relying on quotes, it is essential to note that the Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, emphasizes the crucial role TikTok plays in safeguarding minors online. Despite the platform’s efforts to implement age verification tools and address addictive or harmful content, these measures have proven to be insufficient. Breton highlights the need for appropriate actions to ensure the well-being of young Europeans.

Furthermore, the European Commissioner for Competition and Executive Vice-President for Europe Fit for the Digital Age underscores the importance of TikTok considering the risks it poses to both young and old users. Recognizing the potential harm that can arise from inadequate safeguards, the executive branch of the European Union will conduct a comprehensive investigation and gather evidence.

If TikTok is found to have breached the DSA, it could face severe consequences. The European Commission has the authority to impose non-compliance decisions and may even fine TikTok up to 6% of its global turnover. However, the EU’s executive arm is also open to considering any corrective measures undertaken TikTok to address the concerns raised.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the European Commission has taken action against Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) under the DSA. In December 2023, Elon Musk’s platform X faced formal proceedings for disseminating illegal content and doubts surrounding its transparency initiatives and efforts to combat misinformation.

FAQ: