Local Icon Sondra Fortunato Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy in Toms River

Sondra Fortunato, a beloved figure in the Toms River community, has sadly passed away. Known as “Miss Liberty,” Fortunato was a local celebrity and beauty queen who captured the hearts of many residents with her larger-than-life personality and patriotic outfits. She was often seen sitting atop her placard-plastered Cadillac, waving to parade-goers and making appearances at various events in and around Toms River.

Fortunato’s charm and infectious smile made her instantly recognizable to anyone who encountered her. She was a fixture at NFL games, including the New York Giants, where she served as an official mascot and had the opportunity to meet numerous celebrities. Bill Murray, Sylvester Stallone, and professional sports stars were just a few of the famous faces she proudly shared photos with throughout the years.

Her passion for her community extended beyond parades and special events. Fortunato would attend high school graduations and relish in the fanfare of these celebrations. To many, she embodied the spirit of Toms River itself, and her presence added a touch of sparkle to every gathering.

Fortunato’s battle with cancer and Bell’s Palsy was known to the public, and she rallied her fans for support through a GoFundMe campaign. Despite her health struggles, she continued to make appearances and participate in community events, including the annual Halloween Parade.

With her passing, Toms River mourns the loss of a true icon. Sondra Fortunato’s memory will live on through the countless stories and memories she has left behind. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her legacy will forever be a part of the fabric of the Toms River community.