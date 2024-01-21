Top Crime Series on Netflix Right Now

Netflix, the globally recognized streaming platform, offers a plethora of crime series that captivate audiences. From uncovering the truth through detectives’ investigations to exploring the psychology of criminals, these series provide an intriguing and thrilling viewing experience.

One of the most popular crime series on Netflix is “Narcos.” The series follows the story of the notorious drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar, and the pursuit two DEA agents. Filled with suspense and action, the series revolves around the agents’ efforts to locate Escobar.

Another standout series is “Unbelievable.” This series delves into the police investigation of a series of rapes in Colorado and Washington, exploring the perspectives of the survivors and the injustices they continue to face.

“Money Heist” offers a less somber approach to the crime genre. The series follows a criminal mastermind who plans the biggest heist in history with the help of a specialized group of criminals.

Whether you’re in the mood for a series that delves into the psychology of criminals or one that follows an investigation into a crime, Netflix has something for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Netflix?

A: Netflix is a global streaming platform that offers a variety of movies, series, documentaries, and other programs to watch.

Q: What is a crime series?

A: A crime series is a television series that focuses on exploring crimes, often through police investigations or the psychology of criminals.

Definitions

Streaming: The transmission of content (such as movies, music, or videos) over the internet in real-time, without the need to download the content.

DEA: The Drug Enforcement Administration is a federal agency in the United States responsible for enforcing laws and regulations related to drugs.

Criminal Mastermind: A person who plans and organizes crimes, often complex or large-scale, instead of carrying them out themselves.