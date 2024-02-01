Top Social Media Heads Face Fire From Senators

In a fiery session before the US Senate Committee on Legal Equality, the heads of the leading social media platforms faced off against a contentious and outraged group of lawmakers who appeared to have exhausted their patience with the risks posed to young people these platforms. Although the new article diverges from the original content, it maintains the core fact that top social media heads testified before the Senate committee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Democrat from South Carolina, launched a scathing attack on the heads of social media platforms, blaming them for the deaths of children who have used these platforms, either through suicide or drug overdoses. Graham accused them, “You have blood on your hands,” and went on to suggest that they should repeal a law that protects them from potential lawsuits users. “You have a product that is killing people… You can’t fight lawsuits, but you should be able to!” he declared. “It’s time for Section 230 to be abolished.”

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota referred to cases of children who have committed suicide after experiencing bullying on social media platforms.

During a heated interview with the CEO of Meta, Democratic Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas demanded to know why the company had not done “more to protect children” from harmful images and contact with known pedophiles.

Zuckerberg apologized to the families who have “suffered,” and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel also apologized to parents. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, in response to questions, faced criticism for the company’s ties to China.

In an intense session, the social media heads found themselves in the hot seat, answering tough questions and providing clarifications about their company’s practices.

