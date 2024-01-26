Tourism Investments on a Decline Worldwide

Tourism investments have been on a downward trend worldwide, impacted the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fDi Intelligence of Financial Times reported in its recent analysis that global tourism capital expenditure (capex) dropped 5.3% in 2021 compared to the previous year. This decline is expected to continue into 2022.

The decline in tourism capex reflects a decrease in confidence among investors due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions, lockdown measures, and reduced consumer demand have significantly affected the tourism industry. Additionally, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has further dampened the prospects of a quick recovery.

It is important to note that different regions have experienced varying degrees of decline. The Asia-Pacific region, which was hit hard the pandemic, saw a 3.5% decrease in capex in 2021. On the other hand, Europe, with its advanced vaccination campaigns, fared relatively better, recording a capex decline of 2% in the same period. These regional variations highlight the impact of local COVID-19 situations on investment decisions.

The pandemic has also accelerated certain industry trends. For instance, the demand for outdoor and nature-focused tourism experiences has increased, while business travel and mass tourism have declined. This shift in consumer preferences has led to a reevaluation of investment priorities in the tourism sector.

Major international hotel chains, such as Marriott International, have reported a decline in their capital expenditure over the past years. Marriott’s capex decreased 97% from 2017 to 2021. Similarly, Hyatt International, Travel + Leisure Co, Minor International, and TUI Group witnessed significant reductions in their investment budgets.

Despite the challenging investment climate, some companies have managed to thrive. Selina, for example, stands out as a successful example of a major investment the Minor International group. In addition, top players like Accor, InterContinental Hotel Group, Barcelo, Melia Hotels International, and TUI Group continue to prioritize investment in the future of the industry.

Jacopo Dettoni, an expert in the field from fDi Intelligence, highlighted the importance of adapting investment strategies to the current situation. He stated, “The tourism industry, which traditionally relied on international connectivity and concentrated on mass-market experiences, must now diversify and tailor offerings to local communities.” This approach aligns with the evolving expectations and demands of travelers in a post-pandemic world.

While the decline in tourism investments poses challenges to the industry, it also opens up opportunities for innovation and sustainable development. As the world gradually recovers from the impact of the pandemic, it is crucial for investors to carefully assess the changing landscape and adapt their strategies accordingly.