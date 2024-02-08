Tragic Accident on the Railway Tracks in Vichar Vichar – Two Youngsters Lose Their Lives While Taking Selfies

In a tragic incident on the railway tracks in Vichar Vichar, two young individuals lost their lives while capturing selfies and participating in comedic recordings. The incident took place at the Parsa station, below the Majhaulia station, when the Satyagraha Express train, traveling from Raxaul to New Delhi, collided with them at an incredible speed.

The deceased have been identified as Kanhaiya Kumar and Suraj Kumar, residents of the Amwa Bairagi village in the West Champaran region. Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, an officer from the Majhaulia police department, confirmed the accident and mentioned that the victims were wearing headphones and engrossed in creating comedic videos on the railway tracks, oblivious to the approaching train. The young individuals lost their lives in an instant, and the police have affirmed that the incident is currently under investigation.

According to findings, the victims were wearing headphones while recording videos. They were so engrossed in this activity that they failed to hear the sound of the train approaching at high speed, resulting in their immediate demise. The locals attempted to retrieve the bodies to perform last rites, but the police intervened and transferred them to the State Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah for postmortem examination.

