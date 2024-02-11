Tragic End to the Search for the Missing Young Man from West Kelowna

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the search for Lucas Singer-Kraus, the missing young man from West Kelowna, has come to a tragic end. The devastating news was confirmed his family through a post on the “Help Find Lucas” page on Facebook. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they cope with the profound loss.

According to an interview with Lucas’ parents on Global News, the 23-year-old had dinner at his family’s home on the evening of January 31 and disappeared without a trace. “We only know that he washed the dishes a little later, and that was the last time anyone saw him,” said his mother, Nathalie Singer.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) conducted an initial investigation into Lucas’ whereabouts as soon as he was reported missing. Members of the RCMP and the Central Okanagan and Penticton Search and Rescue teams were involved in the search, checking yards and knocking on doors to gather any potential information.

The community has also shown incredible support. The “Help Find Lucas” Facebook group has gathered over 1,300 members, with many sharing images and GPS routes of the areas they searched. Some members even used drones and organized large search parties.

“We express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has dedicated their time, energy, donations, and volunteer work to the search for Lucas,” the family stated in a social media post. “Your support and efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the family is deeply grateful for your sympathy and kindness.” A GoFundMe page created the family to assist in the search has raised over $18,000 in just four days. “Lucas, known for his selflessness and care, has made a significant impact on his community, and his absence is felt all who know him,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

