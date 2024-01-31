Triumph for Federico Pozzi and Elsa Taenglander in Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Freestyle Races at Gangwon 2024 Winter YOG

Federico Pozzi and Elsa Taenglander emerged victorious in the cross-country skiing sprint freestyle races at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG). The competitions took place at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre, where athletes tackled a challenging 1.4km course.

Elsa Taenglander showcased her talent right from the start, setting the fastest time in the women’s qualification and securing victories in both her quarter-final and semi-final races. In the thrilling final, Taenglander proved once again that she was the strongest contender. Kajsa Johansson from Sweden earned the silver medal, while Nelli-Lotta Karppelin from Finland claimed the bronze.

Reflecting on her exceptional achievement, Taenglander expressed her joy at winning the gold medal. She stated that she never expected it when she woke up that morning and considered it a tough race with strong competition. The track suited her well, especially with the challenging ascent at the beginning. Taenglander felt incredible to emerge as the champion.

In the men’s category, Federico Pozzi showed great resilience, finishing as the runner-up in the qualification, quarter-final, and semi-final rounds. However, he saved his best for last, crossing the finish line first in an exhilarating final sprint.

Pozzi mentioned that he changed his tactics from the quarter-finals, deciding to stay behind and give his all in the final sprint. It proved to be a successful strategy. Before the race, he had no expectations, and his main objective was to ski at high speed. His father, a former cross-country skier, encouraged him saying, “Do your best and put everything into it.”

Jakob Moch from Germany secured the second position, while Tabor Greenberg from the United States clinched the final place on the podium.

The cross-country skiing events will continue at the Gangwon 2024 Winter YOG on Tuesday with the men’s and women’s 7.5km classic style competitions.

Sources:

– gangwon2024yog.com